NIA inspects Rameshwaram Cafe blast site in Bengaluru with two arrested suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday brought two individuals, who were arrested in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, to the scene for an inspection, news agency PTI reported. Ten people were injured in the blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe which took place on March 1. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

This step is part of the ongoing investigation into the blast that occurred on March 1 in the city. Police sources spoke to reporters and said that the inspection took place with a heavy police presence, including barricades set up around the cafe.

"A team of NIA probing the Rameshwaram Cafe blast came here this morning at the Cafe for spot inspection along with two of the accused as part of their internal investigation into the case," a police official told the agency.

Since taking over the case on March 3, the NIA has conducted thorough searches at over 29 locations nationwide. On April 12, the agency arrested two primary suspects: Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the alleged mastermind, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, identified as the attacker. Both were apprehended in Kolkata, where they were living under false identities.

Additionally, the NIA has arrested two more suspects, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru. These arrests are part of a broader investigation that has now resulted in five individuals being taken into custody. The low-intensity blast, which involved an IED, occurred in Bengaluru's Brookfield area, and resulted in injuries to ten people. Fortunately, it did not cause any deaths.

The cafe has recently been in the news after recent events such as coming under fire for storing expired goods and catering for high profile events including the recent Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)