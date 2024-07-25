Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe introduces Panchamrutha dish inspired by temple traditions: Report

Bengaluru’s beloved South Indian culinary hotspot, The Rameshwaram Cafe, has unveiled a new addition to its menu: the Panchamrutha. This dish, paying homage to temple traditions, is a testament to the cafe's commitment to authentic South Indian flavours, Times Now reported. The Panchamrutha, priced at ₹ 100 per bowl is available from 7 pm onwards at outlets of The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.(File Photo)

The operational head of The Rameshwaram Cafe, spoke to reporters and explained the inspiration behind the Panchamrutha, saying that South India is renowned for its temples, each offering unique prasadams reflecting their deity's preferences. Our cafe is akin to a temple for us, with customers being revered like gods, he said.

READ | Four staff members at Cubbon Park's Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru pocket ₹3.5 lakh meant for state tourism dept: Report

The Panchamrutha, priced at ₹100 per bowl and available from 7 pm onwards, derives its name from 'Pancha' (meaning five) and 'Amrita' (the nectar of gods). It blends milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee in equal measure, supplemented with bananas, tulsi leaves, dry fruits.

The restaurant has given it a unique touch, adding some pachakarpuram for enhanced flavour, apples, and kalsakrai.

The operational head elaborated on the preparation process, emphasizing its authenticity, and saying that the restaurant uses only natural ingredients and ensures each batch is freshly made and never stored. This ensures the richness and purity of the dish, he said, as quoted by the publication.

READ | ‘Govt should consider GST exemption for…’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's take on Union Budget

While the Panchamrutha has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some saying the restaurant should not charge money for a temple prasadam, the official noted the positive reception among diners, saying that they appreciate and savour the cultural experience offered by the cafe.

The cafe has recently been in the news after it saw an IED blast in one of its Bengaluru outlets, along with other recent events such as coming under fire for storing expired goods and catering for high profile events including the recent Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai.