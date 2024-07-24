Four staff members at Cubbon Park's Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru pocket 3.5 lakh meant for state tourism dept: Report

The Karnataka Tourism State Development Corporation (KSTDC) recently uncovered a case of financial misconduct involving four employees at Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park. Over a period spanning from December 2022 to April 2024, a total of ₹3,50,964 intended for KSTDC's account was redirected into personal accounts belonging to four staff members Abdul Wajid, Venkatesh K, Ramachandra K, and K Kodandaramu, The Hindu reported. Bal Bhavan, a popular children’s park within the Cubbon Park, falls under the maintenance of KSTDC.

Sources indicate that Abdul Wajid, employed on contract as a driver, allegedly rerouted ₹2,66,215 to his personal account during the mentioned period. Ramachandra, a second division clerk also on contract, allegedly redirected ₹31,917. Meanwhile, Venkatesh and Kodandaramu, who were permanent employees, allegedly diverted ₹48,642 and ₹3,920, respectively, to their own accounts.

Tourism Minister H. K. Patil on Tuesday confirmed that the two permanent employees have been suspended pending a departmental inquiry, while the contracts of the other two workers have been terminated, the publication stated. He further announced directives for filing an FIR against the accused individuals.

This incident has brought attention to broader issues within the Tourism Department, where concerns have been raised about the lack of full-time directors and managing directors within both the department and KSTDC in recent years.