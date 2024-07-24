Union budget trims funding for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project by 100 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday allocated ₹350 crore to the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) in the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a reduction of ₹100 crore compared to the previous year's allocation of ₹450 crore. The 148 km Bengaluru suburban rail proposal with four corridors has been a much delayed project, languishing for decades.(Getty Images / Representational Photo)

The project aims to establish a 148 km rail network across four corridors in Bengaluru, with an estimated total cost of ₹15,767 crore. Funding for the project involves a 40 per cent contribution from both the State and Central governments, while the remaining funds are slated to come from external borrowing, The Hindu reported.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) has commenced work on the Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara corridor, covering 25 km and featuring 14 proposed stations.

Rail advocates acknowledge the project's long-delayed progress but expressed concerns over the reduced allocation, advocating for higher funding. K-RIDE officials, however, view the budget allocation as realistic and are actively pursuing additional funding through external sources, the publication stated.

In recent developments, more than 2,000 residents have lodged protests last month against the proposed cutting down of approximately 33,000 trees to facilitate the project. In another related incident, the South Western Railway (SWR) gave as much as 114.472 acres of land to the long overdue project in April for the construction of its Corridor-4, from Heelalige to Rajanukunte in Bengaluru, making way for huge progress.

The ruling Congress government in Karnataka has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2024, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday saying “we don't feel Kannadigas were heard, and hence there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting”.

In response, the Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Wednesday hit out at the state government and said CM Siddaramaiah should convince the central government and bring more money to Karnataka instead of "politicising" the budget.