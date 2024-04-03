In major leap, South Western Railway leases 114 acres land for Bengaluru Suburban Railway project's Corridor-4

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Tuesday gave as much as 114.472 acres of land to the long overdue Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) for the construction of its Corridor-4, from Heelalige to Rajanukunte in Bengaluru, making way for huge progress. The Corridor-4 of the Bengaluru suburban rail project is called ‘Kanaka Line’.(Getty Images / Representational Photo)

The Railways handed over the land to the Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka Limited (K-RIDE), which is in charge of executing the project, news agency PTI reported.

“Also, the lease agreement for revised Railway land from 157.07 acres to 85.707 acres for Corridor-2 (Mallige Line) was also signed today. This transfer of land will help speed up the project, which is going on at a snail’s pace,” A source related to the project told the agency.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, urged the Karnataka government to speed up the impending project in mid-March, after the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state postponed the project completion date from December 2025 to December 2027.

“The state government needs to understand that railway is a technical subject and bring technical people in KRIDE. It doesn't have people with high technical expertise. I request the Karnataka government to engage such experts so that the project work can be expedited," Vaishnaw had said on the matter.

"Bengaluru suburban railway project is very important for the people but unfortunately KRIDE at present lacks the kind of expertise it should have. We need people like E Sreedharan who transformed the public transport system in the country," he added.

