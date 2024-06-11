 Over 2,000 citizens oppose felling of 33,000 trees for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Over 2,000 citizens oppose felling of 33,000 trees for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 11, 2024 07:00 PM IST

The planned felling of around 33,000 trees for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project has sparked objections from over 2,000 citizens.

More than 2,000 residents have lodged protests against the proposed cutting down of approximately 33,000 trees to facilitate the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) by the Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka (K-RIDE), the Deccan Herald reported.

The NGOs are raising concerns about environmental impact and urging reconsideration of the project's approach. (HT PHOTO/For representation)
The NGOs are raising concerns about environmental impact and urging reconsideration of the project's approach. (HT PHOTO/For representation)

Namma Bengaluru Foundation and Jhatkaa.org, two NGOs, wrote a joint letter to the Forest Department, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and K-RIDE.

READ | In major leap, South Western Railway leases 114 acres land for Bengaluru Suburban Railway project's Corridor-4

"While the project is a significant step towards reducing dependence on private vehicles and enhancing sustainable mobility, the sheer number of trees proposed to be felled will have adverse consequences on the city. The plan must incorporate a clear compensatory plantation strategy, including the species and locations where plantation will occur," the letter stated, as accessed by the publication.

“At the moment, there is a lack of such a clear strategy for compensatory plantation, raising concerns about ecological equilibrium. It is fundamental to ensure compliance with the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976,” it added.

“The suburban rail can be started in the existing railway network, if proper signal automation and doubling of tracks are done,” the NGOs said in a press release, the report stated.

READ | Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project to finish by December 2027: Minister M B Patil

"The project is a significant step towards reducing dependence on private vehicles and enhancing sustainable mobility and efficient commute alternatives. While I do not oppose the project, I am deeply concerned about its ecological cost and believe that it must be minimised,” a representative of the Namma Bengaluru Foundation told the publication.

Similarly, a representative of Jhatkaa.org said, “It is time to make wise, ecological decisions.”

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Over 2,000 citizens oppose felling of 33,000 trees for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Report
