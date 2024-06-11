Over 2,000 citizens oppose felling of 33,000 trees for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Report

More than 2,000 residents have lodged protests against the proposed cutting down of approximately 33,000 trees to facilitate the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) by the Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka (K-RIDE), the Deccan Herald reported. The NGOs are raising concerns about environmental impact and urging reconsideration of the project's approach. (HT PHOTO/For representation)

Namma Bengaluru Foundation and Jhatkaa.org, two NGOs, wrote a joint letter to the Forest Department, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and K-RIDE.

"While the project is a significant step towards reducing dependence on private vehicles and enhancing sustainable mobility, the sheer number of trees proposed to be felled will have adverse consequences on the city. The plan must incorporate a clear compensatory plantation strategy, including the species and locations where plantation will occur," the letter stated, as accessed by the publication.

“At the moment, there is a lack of such a clear strategy for compensatory plantation, raising concerns about ecological equilibrium. It is fundamental to ensure compliance with the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976,” it added.

“The suburban rail can be started in the existing railway network, if proper signal automation and doubling of tracks are done,” the NGOs said in a press release, the report stated.

"The project is a significant step towards reducing dependence on private vehicles and enhancing sustainable mobility and efficient commute alternatives. While I do not oppose the project, I am deeply concerned about its ecological cost and believe that it must be minimised,” a representative of the Namma Bengaluru Foundation told the publication.

Similarly, a representative of Jhatkaa.org said, “It is time to make wise, ecological decisions.”