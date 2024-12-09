Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway's Karnataka stretch opens for public, people take long rides

The Karnataka stretch of the most-anticipated Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is open for traffic. However, the expressway works are still ongoing in the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu stretches, and people are already using the road for long joy rides. People in Bengaluru are using the 71-kilometre new road for long rides and returning by taking a U-turn at the end of the stretch. (Pic for representation)(Twitter/ @nitin_gadkari)

Also Read - Bengaluru teen scores all-India rank 10 in CLAT UG 2025 with 99.98 percentile: Report

According to a report in The Indian Express, the villagers and people in Bengaluru are using the 71-kilometre new road for long rides and returning by taking a U-turn at the end of the stretch. This Expressway is expected to be launched in August next year. The 260-km expressway will reduce the travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru via Andhra Pradesh.

An official from NHAI told the publication, “There are exit points at Malur, Bangarpet and Bethamangala. We are not collecting any toll fee now and many people are choosing the road for long drives.”

This is reportedly South India’s first greenfield expressway, a ₹17,900-crore project that promises to transform travel between Bengaluru and Chennai by cutting the journey time from seven hours to just three. Once fully operational, the four-lane, high-speed corridor will connect the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman attacked, dragged, and molested by drunk landlord's brother, FIR filed: Report

In Karnataka, the expressway is being developed in three phases. The first segment stretches 27.1 km from Hoskote to Malur, while the second extends another 27.1 km from Malur to Bangarpet. The third section covers 17.5 km from Bangarpet to Bethamangala. All these segments are expected to be fully open to commuters soon.

Earlier when union minister Nitin Gadkari was in Bengaluru, he told, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway soon. This will boost the economic activity between the two capital cities and even decongest the traffic on another highway to Chennai. I will promptly address all communications from the Karnataka government and elected representatives regarding road projects in the state.”