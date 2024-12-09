Bengaluru teen scores all-India rank 10 in CLAT UG 2025 with 99.98 percentile: Report

Bengaluru boy has made a remarkable achievement by securing the all-India rank 10 and Karnataka rank 1 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2025 results, which were declared on Sunday. Currently a student at Sindhi High School in Hebbal, Sanchith began his preparation began in May 2023.(Unsplash/@homajob)

The young achiever, Sanchith Sudhir Rau, 17, scored an impressive 99.98 percentile in the competitive entrance exam.

A resident of Sadashivanagar, Sanchith is the son of Sudhir Rao, a software engineer, and Anuradha Rau, a yoga teacher, Times of India reported. Currently a student at Sindhi High School in Hebbal, Sanchith began his preparation began in May 2023 and became more focused this year, dedicating an average of five to six hours daily to study outside his regular classroom sessions, the report added.

To combat moments of burnout, Sanchith turned to his passion for tennis as a way to recharge. Reflecting on his preparation, he credited his teachers for their unwavering support, helping him clarify doubts and strengthen his understanding of core concepts.

Sanchith’s decision to pursue law stems from his admiration for his grandfather, who inspired him with stories of his legal journey and practice, the report furthe said. Now setting his sights on joining National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, Sanchith is ready to embark on this new academic adventure.

NLSIU announces 10 extra seats

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has announced the addition of 10 extra seats for Karnataka students in its BA LLB (Hons) programme for the 2025-26 academic year, Deccan Herald reported.

This is in addition to the 25 per cent of the total intake that is reserved horizontally for eligible students.