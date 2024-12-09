Bengaluru woman attacked, dragged, and molested by drunk landlord's brother, FIR filed: Report

A Bengaluru woman faced a horrifying attack when her landlord's brother allegedly assaulted her outside her apartment in Sanjay Nagar. The woman claimed that the man, who appeared intoxicated, began verbally abusing her before suddenly launching a violent attack.(Representational Image)

According to an India Today report, the incident occurred in front of Planet Vista Apartments in the Sanjay Nagar. Police confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the accused, identified as Manjunath Gowda.

The victim, originally from West Bengal, told authorities that the assault took place on the night of December 3 as she went to collect a parcel from near the apartment gate. She claimed that Manjunath, who appeared intoxicated, began verbally abusing her before suddenly launching a violent attack.

What happened?

According to her complaint, he struck her on the forehead, grabbed her neck, and choked her until she struggled to breathe. “He slapped me, choked me, and pinned me against the wall,” she recounted as reported by India Today.

When she tried to escape, Manjunath bit her finger, leaving injuries, and dragged her toward his house. When the woman screamed and ran back toward her flat, he stopped her midway in the staircase and started attacking her more violently.

Fortunately, she managed to break free, with bystanders intervening to help.

The following morning, she alleged that Manjunath was seen peeping through her window. When confronted, he reportedly threatened her and further verbally abused her, demanding entry into her home.

She also revealed that Manjunath had made inappropriate advances in the past and had previously quarreled with her.

The victim has since filed a formal complaint with the Bengaluru Police, and an FIR has been lodged against Manjunath Gowda.

