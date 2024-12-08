Bengaluru auto driver demands extra money and allegedly threatens college student of attacking him: Video

An Autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru allegedly threatened a 20-year-old boy for not paying extra money for his ride. The young boy alleged that the auto driver harassed him and threatened him after he refused to pay any additional amount for the ride. In the video, the Bengaluru auto driver is seen demanding ₹ 580 when the final bill comes up to ₹ 380.

Take a look at the video

A college student with an X handle titled Fakeer shared a video of an auto driver demanding extra bucks after dropping him off at his PG. He wrote, “Got harassed and threatened by a Bengaluru auto driver. He has told me that he will beat me up outside my office whenever I go—and said racial slurs. He was asking for ₹200 extra out of nowhere. Just a 20-year college student returning from my internship.”

In the video, the auto driver is seen demanding ₹580 when the final bill comes up to ₹380. However, the college students get support from their PG mates, and they are seen arguing with the auto driver late at night outside their PG.

The student also alleged that the auto driver called his drunk friends to beat him up and his friends, and he had to pay the demanded amount. “I had to pay him 500rs (400cash + 100upi) instead of ₹380 (as shown on the app), so he left me and my friend alone as he called two of his drunk friends who were going to beat us. Continuously calling us slurs,” he said.

Bengaluru Police acknowledged the incident and asked the student to share the details of a driver for further action. Namma Yatri, the app aggregator that he was using too, responded and initiated the refund after blocking the driver.

Meanwhile, many said they faced similar issues with a few auto drivers in Bengaluru. A user wrote, “Happened to me last year. One of the few times I have ever taken a tuktuk. The guy started demanding Rs.250 over what the app showed. Tried to be menacing, I got in his face and told him - try your best, with a smirk. He quickly scooted. In essence, don't cower down.”