Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru likely to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from December 8, predicts IMD

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Since the emergence of cyclone Fengal, Bengaluru has seen a dip in temperatures, coupled with light to moderate showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Bengaluru, starting from December 8. Currently, temperatures in the city range from 18°C to 24°C, making the weather noticeably cooler.

The Met département predicted thunderstorms in Bengaluru from December 8 to December 10.
The Met département predicted thunderstorms in Bengaluru from December 8 to December 10.

Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert boosts metro ridership, breaks all-time record

Bengaluru to see intense downpours

Since the emergence of cyclone Fengal, Bengaluru has seen a dip in temperatures, coupled with light to moderate showers, offering much-needed relief from the usual warm climate. While the city experiences moderate rain, coastal regions of Karnataka are bearing the brunt of the cyclone with more intense downpours, reported The Times of India.

As Cyclone Fengal weakens, its impact is expected to lessen by December 6. However, Bengaluru's weather will remain unpredictable. The Met département predicted thunderstorms from December 8 to December 10. During this time, temperatures will hover between 19°C and 27°C, keeping the cool weather intact. The forecast suggests a mix of cloudy skies and intermittent rain, with varying rainfall intensity throughout the week. Meteorologists continue to monitor the weather patterns as the cyclone dissipates.

Coastal Karnataka has been significantly affected, with heavy rains causing disruptions in several areas. While Bengaluru's rainfall has been moderate, the lingering effects of the cyclone still influence the region’s weather.

Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh relishes ghee podi idli at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café ahead of concert. Watch

Local authorities in Bengaluru are staying vigilant and ready to respond to changing weather conditions. Schools in the city remain open, though officials are prepared to implement safety measures if necessary. In contrast, schools in Dakshina Kannada were closed on December 3 due to severe rains, underscoring the potential need for further precautions.

Residents are urged to stay cautious during rainy periods, especially when travelling or commuting. Public safety remains a top priority as the IMD and local authorities work together to keep citizens informed and prepared for weather-related developments.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On