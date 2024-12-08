Bengaluru likely to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from December 8, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Bengaluru, starting from December 8. Currently, temperatures in the city range from 18°C to 24°C, making the weather noticeably cooler. The Met département predicted thunderstorms in Bengaluru from December 8 to December 10.

Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert boosts metro ridership, breaks all-time record

Bengaluru to see intense downpours

Since the emergence of cyclone Fengal, Bengaluru has seen a dip in temperatures, coupled with light to moderate showers, offering much-needed relief from the usual warm climate. While the city experiences moderate rain, coastal regions of Karnataka are bearing the brunt of the cyclone with more intense downpours, reported The Times of India.

As Cyclone Fengal weakens, its impact is expected to lessen by December 6. However, Bengaluru's weather will remain unpredictable. The Met département predicted thunderstorms from December 8 to December 10. During this time, temperatures will hover between 19°C and 27°C, keeping the cool weather intact. The forecast suggests a mix of cloudy skies and intermittent rain, with varying rainfall intensity throughout the week. Meteorologists continue to monitor the weather patterns as the cyclone dissipates.

Coastal Karnataka has been significantly affected, with heavy rains causing disruptions in several areas. While Bengaluru's rainfall has been moderate, the lingering effects of the cyclone still influence the region’s weather.

Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh relishes ghee podi idli at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café ahead of concert. Watch

Local authorities in Bengaluru are staying vigilant and ready to respond to changing weather conditions. Schools in the city remain open, though officials are prepared to implement safety measures if necessary. In contrast, schools in Dakshina Kannada were closed on December 3 due to severe rains, underscoring the potential need for further precautions.

Residents are urged to stay cautious during rainy periods, especially when travelling or commuting. Public safety remains a top priority as the IMD and local authorities work together to keep citizens informed and prepared for weather-related developments.