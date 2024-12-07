Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert boosts metro ridership, breaks all-time record

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) recorded an unprecedented ridership of over 9.2 lakh passengers on Friday, marking the highest numbers in its history on the same night as Indian pop icon Diljit Dosanjh’s much-awaited Dil-Luminati concert at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Metro services across the city were extended until 12 am on Friday.

The concert is believed to have played a significant role in driving the surge in numbers, as thousands of fans used the metro to access the venue.

According to BMRCL data, of the 9,20,562 recorded boardings, the Purple Line (Line 1) accounted for 4.39 lakh commuters, while the Green Line (Line 2) saw 3.12 lakh riders. The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Station alone recorded 1.67 lakh riders, contributing significantly to this record-breaking figure.

The previous record was 9.17 lakh on August 14, 2024, but the Diljit Dosanjh concert, combined with the weekend rush, has led to this historic peak. The Green Line’s new extension to Madavara (BIEC), inaugurated on November 7, further facilitated smoother access for thousands of music lovers attending the event.

As reported by Indian Express, BMRCL officials believe that apart from the concert, the weekend rush contributed to the numbers, with many people traveling to their hometowns or attending other events.

Speaking to HT.com, Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba stated, "Since the metro is the primary mode of commute for many, we requested BMRCL to extend its services until 12 am to ensure the smooth travel of concertgoers."

This newly extended 3.14-km stretch from Nagasandra to Madavara connects key hubs like Peenya and Yeshwanthpur, providing much-needed connectivity for commuters and visitors.

Authorities had urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and use the metro for a convenient journey.

