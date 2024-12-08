Maternal deaths: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures action against guilty based on report

With the number of maternal deaths in Ballari rising to five, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said action will be taken against the guilty based on the report by an expert committee, headed by the Development Commissioner, inquiring into it. Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Last month, four women died in Ballari district hospital. Another patient, who underwent a C-section at the hospital, and was later shifted to Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRC), died on Thursday night.

"Five deaths have occurred there now. When four deaths happened, I held a meeting. We also discussed during yesterday's cabinet meeting. The Health Minister (Dinesh Gundu Rao) is visiting there (Ballari) today, also Health department officials," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

Noting that maternal deaths could be linked to substandard Ringer Lactate solution, he said the government has already suspended the Drugs Controller and also has blacklisted the company that supplied the solution.

A committee headed by the Development Commissioner was formed to inquire into it and submit a report, he said, adding that "Once we get the report, action will be taken against the guilty. We have already taken some action, further action will follow based on the report."

The CM on November 30 chaired a high-level meeting regarding the recent maternal deaths in Ballari, following which he ordered an inquiry into such deaths, as he also announced compensation of ₹2 lakh to each victims' family.

Amid concerns that the maternal deaths could be linked to substandard Ringer Lactate solution that is administered intravenously to restore hydration and fluid balance in the body, he directed suspension of the Drugs Controller and blacklisting of Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical that supplied the solution and also to prosecute the company.

Later in the day in Ballari, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, paid a visit to the family of the deceased, who passed away while receiving treatment at the District Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are working honestly. We are not doing anything for the show off. We are equally concerned and have a responsibility. Even if one life goes, it is painful. A total of 327 people have died (maternal deaths) this year in this state, so I have asked for an inquiry into what led to these deaths. Was it medical or any other reasons -- I have asked for it to be audited. We want to understand and rectify things. We are at it."

Meanwhile, the BJP led by former Minister B Sriramulu held a protest in Ballari, accusing the government of not taking the deaths seriously, and holding it responsible.

Targeting the health minister, he said Rao is visiting Ballari today, only to save his face when the opposition raises the issue during the Assembly session in Belagavi next week.

Demanding that the government ensure that such deaths don't recur, Sriramulu said, "Is ₹2 lakh compensation enough? Such deaths should stop... ₹1 crore compensation should be given to the families of each deceased."