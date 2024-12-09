Karnataka women are filing more income tax returns than ever, with 26% rise: Report

Karnataka has seen a significant rise in women filing income tax returns (ITR), with numbers climbing from 11.3 lakh in 2019-20 to 14.3 lakh in the assessment year 2023-24. This a 26 per cent growth over the last five years. Despite economic disruptions during the pandemic, Karnataka's recovery has been strong.

Despite a temporary dip to 11 lakh in 2020-21, the state rebounded quickly, reaching 11.7 lakh filers by 2021-22 and maintaining a strong upward trend since then, according to the latest finance ministry data, as reported by Times of India.

Women now account for about a third of all ITR filers in the state, up from 29 per cent in 2019-20, suggesting their participation is outpacing overall growth trends.

Maharashtra tops

Nationally, Maharashtra leads with 36.8 lakh women ITR filers, followed by Gujarat with 22.5 lakh and Uttar Pradesh with 20.4 lakh. Telangana showed the highest percentage growth at 39 per cent, while Andhra Pradesh’s growth remained modest at 18 per cent, the TOI report added.

The report further stated that West Bengal and Tamil Nadu show consistent growth, with 12.9 lakh and 15.5 lakh women filers, respectively.

The data indicates that Karnataka’s performance is not just impressive in numbers but also in its resilience and steady growth trajectory. As the figures suggest, more women are engaging in economic activities and filing taxes, a sign of shifting social and economic dynamics.

Karnataka's economic growth

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad recently hailed the state's progress, stating that it has emerged as a leader in economic growth, recording an impressive 10 per cent GDP growth compared to the national average of 8.2 per cent, PTI reported.

Highlighting Karnataka's progress between 2013 and 2018, Lad noted that the state was a leader in tax collection and economic development.

