Bengaluru, The fate of hosting cricket matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be decided at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said. Cabinet to decide on resumption of matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Cricket matches have remained suspended at the stadium after celebrations marking Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win in June ended in tragedy, leaving 11 people dead and more than 30 injured in a stampede outside the venue.

Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the team.

To probe the incident and prevent such occurrences in the future, the Karnataka government constituted a committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice John Michael Cunha.

The panel submitted a series of short-term and long-term recommendations aimed at strengthening crowd management and safety measures.

With the Karnataka State Cricket Association and RCB pushing for the resumption of matches at the venue, the state government has maintained that games cannot be held unless the recommendations of the Justice Cunha Committee are implemented.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said he would brief his Cabinet colleagues on his discussions with the KSCA and RCB regarding hosting IPL matches at the stadium.

The KSCA office-bearers and RCB representatives met the minister earlier in the day.

"We told them that if they want matches to take place, they must comply with the recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Committee," Parameshwara said.

According to the minister, the KSCA and RCB have already implemented some of the short-term measures suggested by the panel.

He noted that the IPL season is set to begin soon and that, as defending champions, RCB are scheduled to play their opening match in Bengaluru in accordance with the norms.

Parameshwara added that the state government had also formed a committee comprising officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's Office, and representatives of various departments to assess the implementation of the Cunha Committee's recommendations. The panel has submitted its report.

"We have received the report and examined its pros and cons. As the home minister, I was entrusted by the Cabinet with holding discussions with the stakeholders and briefing the ministers. I will place the matter before the Cabinet today, and a decision will be announced thereafter," he said.

