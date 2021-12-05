CM Bommai says Congress trying to win council polls through money

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Congress was using ‘money power’ to win the upcoming legislative council elections in the state, adding that the grand old party was losing people’s support. The council elections are slated to be held on December 10.

Bommai, who addressed the 'Vijay Sankalp' convention organised by the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) at Attibele, said, "The Congress had stooped to the level of using any means to win the elections. Fielding those with moneybags as its candidates, making them pay big for the party kitty. There is a clear fall of morality in the Congress. People should show the Congress its place as the party is trying to win the election through immoral splurge of money."

Hitting back at Congress veteran and former CM Siddaramaiah's allegations that the BJP always used money and muscle power to win elections, Bommai said it is the grand old party which indulged in money distribution.

"What morality do you talk about when you are banking on money for selecting candidates to fight the election? You (Siddaramaiah) did not bother to look at gram panchayats when in power. Your promise just ahead of the 2017 election to distribute one lakh houses has remained a promise," Bommai said.

The CM further said the BJP-led government in the state has initiated steps to build one lakh homes in urban areas and four lakh homes in rural areas, which would be completed in the next one and half years.

The BJP is contesting in 20 out of 25 seats in the legislative council election across 20 local bodies, voting for which will take place on December 10.

