CM Bommai scraps BDA's controversial water body conversion notice after outrage
- A notice from the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) which proposed that it would change a ‘water body’ to a residential property made several rounds on social media and enraged citizens who alleged that the BDA is using lake land to build residential units.
The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) came under fire on social media when it put out a notice looking to categorise a ‘water body’ as residential property as there was a cartographical error in its 2015 plan. Considering the outrage it sparked by the citizens, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio himself, on Friday decided to scrap the notice.
The notification issued on May 12 said that the director of Casa Grand Garden City Builders Pvt Ltd has requested to change the land use of about four acres of land in Yelahanka taluk from ‘water body’ to residential purpose under the cartographical error provision which is wrongly assigned.
The notice further said the builder stated in his application that, if the land is allowed for change of land use from tank to residential purpose, developing this land will provide houses to the public at a reasonable price, local workers will get employment during development of the site, the development will further help in developing the surrounding area, and that the planned design will make good civic spaces and parks available to the public.
However, many angry netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissent. One user wrote: “What crap is this. Wants to convert a water body to residential land use and BDA is asking for objection rather than turning it down. Total corruption nothing else. This is how water bodies in Bengaluru have vanished.”
Meanwhile, another Twitterati shared: "This is how @BDABangalore headed by @SRVishwanathBJP kill Bengaluru. Hand in glove with real estate mafia and lakes disappear in minutes. Where are our trimurti buckets @CTRavi_BJP @Tejasvi_Surya @blsanthosh “Double engine sarkar, 40% commision sarkar” of @narendramodi @BSBommai"
However a handle named Raj Bhagat, who is a civil engineer, posted a thread in this regard and said that the area classified as a water body was actually a stone quarry.
He shared satellite pictures of the region that showed that the quarry in 2000 contained stagnant rainwater that typically accumulates in such stone quarries.
“How to preserve or use quarry sites is a different story. But this is not a waterbody nor had it been,” he wrote.
-
Karnataka govt to constitute 8 task forces to monitor development in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a task force headed by a Minister will be constituted for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and to take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
-
Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, has asked devotees not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers for the Friday prayers but to offer prayers in their respective localities. The appeal was made ahead of the Friday prayers by the committee's joint secretary SM Yasin citing the May 16 court-ordered bar on accessing the wuzu khaana (ablution tank) where a 'Shivling' was ostensibly found.
-
Calcutta HC orders Bengal admn to clear DA of govt employees within 3 months
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Mamata Banerjee administration to clear the pending dearness allowance (DA) of West Bengal government employees within three months. According to estimates shared by state government employees associations, there are around one million government employees and pensioners who could benefit from the move. The high court order triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue
Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.
-
India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins hearts
BENGALURU: A speech made in Kannada by the India-born Canadian member of Parliament has gone viral on social media, attracting huge attention and fueling the debate on the importance given to the native tongue. Chandra is on the board of Invest Ottawa Unity Non-Profit Housing Corporation Ottawa and was the Vice President of Ottawa Community Immigrants Services Organization. He added that in 2018, Kannadigas celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava in the same parliament.
