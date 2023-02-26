The statutory inspection of KR Puram-Whitefield metro line by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is wrapped up on Friday and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), along with the Karnataka government is expected to launch this metro line soon. The 13-kilometer metro line is expected to ease the commute at IT hub of the city.

CMRS finishes the inspection of KR Puram-Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

According to BMRCL, the team of commissioner Abhai Kumar Rai along with the metro officials inspected the infrastructure at all metro stations such as elevators, fire safety and passenger display systems. The team of CMRS will submit the report in the next few days and in case of any recommendations, the BMRCL will take 10 days for compliance.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and shared the visuals of metro rail passing between the KR Puram and Whitefield area. He wrote, “CMRS inspection of the Metro coming from Hopefarm towards Kadugodi. Making giant strides towards state-of-the-art infrastructure in Bengaluru. Our relentless pursuit to provide ease of living to our people continues.”

The KR Puram-Whitefield line will have 12 metro stations which include Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura and KR Puram.

Initially, BMRCL aimed to launch metro operations on this line by March this year. However, an official announcement is awaited on the inauguration of KR Puram-Whitefield metro line.

