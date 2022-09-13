Conservationist’s ‘research centre’ in Bandipur Tiger Reserve draws flak
Bandipur forest range director SR Natesh said a committee issued permission to Gubbi after verifying the ground realities and insisted that no environmental laws have been violated
Wildlife activists have criticised the authorities for permitting conservationist Sanjay Gubbi set up a “research centre” over four acres at Yelchetty in Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s Kundukere range, saying it is in the middle of an elephant corridor.
“On one hand, the forest department has been requesting philanthropists and corporates to help it re-establish elephant corridors. On the other, it is encouraging well-heeled individuals to fragment the Kaniyanapura elephant corridor. If the government of Karnataka allows these so-called conservationists to get away scot-free, it should also go easy on poachers and encroachers. It is a shame that..conservationists are working against the very essence of wildlife conservation,” said former State Wildlife Board member Joseph Hoover.
Gubbi said every farmer has the right to utilise 10% of farmland for construction purposes. “I too have done the same.”
Bandipur forest range director SR Natesh said a committee issued permission to Gubbi after verifying the ground realities and insisted that no environmental laws have been violated. “The permission is subject to certain terms and conditions [and to] ...only to construct a house and not for any other commercial activity.”
Hoover said the permission granted to Gubbu was lightning quick. He added Eco-sensitive Zone Monitoring Committee mostly approves such requests in months if not years. Hoover questioned the terms of approval given to Gubbi, the duration of research, and any other analysis.
Surendra Varma, an elephant researcher, said his team was driven out of Bandipur by “vested interests” who appear to be favouring Gubbi.
After Noida twin tower demolition, debris management starts
The process to remove nearly 30,000 tonnes of debris from the demolition of the two Supertech towers in Noida began on Sunday with eight trucks carrying nearly 180 tonnes of waste away from the site in Noida Sector 93A, officials of the agency carrying out the work said on Sunday. A total of 80,000 tonnes of debris was left after the two towers were razed.
Telangana: 800-year old banyan tree gets new lease of life with ₹2 cr fund
TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar has announced Rs 2 crore from his MPLAD fund for the preservation of the 800-year-old giant banyan tree 'Pillalamarri' in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district. The Green India Challenge Founder congratulated state Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud for preserving Pillalamarri. The parliamentarian, also the chairman of the Green India Foundation, thanked the district administration for saving the giant banyan tree.
Newborn abandoned in Noida village admitted to Child PGI hospital
A resident of Barola village in Noida on Friday came across a newborn boy, presumably abandoned on the terrace of his residence, and immediately informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and the baby was taken to Child PGI Hospital in Sector 30 where he is under treatment. Dr (major) BP Singh, senior emergency medical officer at Child PGI hospital, said the baby has been admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.
RRTS: Officials inspect ongoing work, open innovation centre at Duhai depot
A team officials from the Asian Development Bank, along with senior officers of the NCR Transport Corporation, on Saturday inspected the progress of work on the Regional Rapid Transit System project and also inaugurated a “centre of innovation” at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad. The proposed corridor will have 25 stations and with three depots, including the one in Duhai.
New bridge over Hindon to open by Sept 20, says Gzb authority
The Ghaziabad Development Authority said on Saturday that the new bridge over river Hindon on the GT Road stretch is likely to be thrown open to traffic by September 20 as all construction activities have been completed and the blacktopping work has started. The new bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore and will provide two additional lane for traffic between Ghaziabad city and Mohan Nagar.
