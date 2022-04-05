Dear Bangaloreans, your electricity bill is going go up - here's why
During this season of price increases, people will now have to pay more for another essential item — electricity. On Monday, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) announced a 35-paise-per-unit increase in electricity tariffs for the next fiscal year (2022-23). This represents a 4.33 percent increase. The increase was announced on the same day that the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) met on Monday evening and recommended that hoteliers raise food prices by up to 10%.
While the BBHA has left it up to the proprietors to decide on the hike, the Commission has allowed a 5 paise per unit increase in energy prices and a 10 to 30 per HP/KWh/KVA increase in fixed charges to fund a gap of $2,159 crore. The energy supply companies (Escoms) had requested a 185 paise per unit average increase, accounting for a 23.83 percent rise in the estimated revenue deficit of ₹11,320 crore.
Last year, KERC granted a tariff rise of 30 paise per unit on average for all Escoms, representing a 3.84 percent increase over the average increase of 1.35 per unit proposed by the Escoms. The hike was announced in June of last year, in the middle of a severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though it took effect for power consumed from the first-meter reading date on or after April 1, the commission ordered Escoms to collect the arrears for April and May in October and November, respectively, without charging any interest.
Even though this year's tariff change comes after a milder third wave of infections, it will be a blow to customers who are already facing price increases across the board, including rising gasoline prices.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
