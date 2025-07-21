Dharmasthala temple trust backs SIT probe into crimes against women, mass graves

Amid mounting outrage over allegations of crimes against women and the discovery of unidentified graves in the temple town of Dharmasthala, the Karnataka government has handed over the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior IPS officers. In its first official statement, the organisation distanced itself from the allegations.(Wiki)

On Sunday, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, the prominent religious institution at the centre of the controversy, broke its silence and extended full support to the SIT probe. In its first official statement, the organisation distanced itself from the allegations and emphasised its commitment to truth and justice, news agency PTI reported.

"It is our sincere hope and earnest demand that the SIT conducts the highest level of investigation and brings the true facts to light," said K Parshwanath Jain, spokesperson for Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala. He added that truth and belief form the cornerstone of social trust.

The case, initially registered at the Dharmasthala police station, has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting public demands for transparency and swift action.

While the SIT begins its probe into the serious allegations, including mass graves and crimes against women in Dharmasthala, the government and police have so far refrained from making any conclusions as the investigation remains in preliminary stage.

"In the Dharmasthala region, an individual has recorded a statement in court claiming that hundreds of bodies have been buried, and local as well as national media have broadcast reports about the discovery of a human skull and statements from the family of a missing medical student. There is a possibility that unnatural deaths, murders, rapes, and other serious crimes may have occurred in this area", Siddaramaiah wrote on 'X'.

"Considering all these possibilities, the State Women's Commission has urged the state government to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the case. Following their request, a special investigation team comprising four IPS officers has been formed and ordered to proceed", his post added.

A complaint has been filed with the Dharmasthala Police alleging the secret disposal of multiple bodies in the village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, ridden with remorse, whose identity remains confidential for security reasons, has expressed willingness to cooperate with authorities if provided legal protection for himself and his family.

(With PTI inputs)