Unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala: Karnataka Women's Commission seeks SIT probe

Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a series of disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assault cases in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, news agency PTI reported. The State Government is yet to respond to the Commission's appeal.(HT Archive)

Dharmasthala, located in Dakshina Kannada district, is a prominent pilgrimage site, home to the revered Lord Manjunatha temple. However, recent claims in the media and court have raised serious concerns about alleged long-standing criminal activity in the region.

(Also Read: Rejected by NEET, hired by Rolls-Royce: How this Karnataka girl bagged a ₹72 lakh Job offer at 20)

In her letter to the Chief Minister on Monday, Choudhary referred to disturbing allegations, including a recent court statement by an individual who claimed “hundreds of bodies” had been buried in the area. She called the situation "deeply alarming" and in urgent need of an "immediate and impartial investigation."

“The Commission has taken serious note of the reports aired by some media outlets on July 12, 2025, which included claims about the recovery of a human skull. Concerns were raised by the family of a missing medical student,” the letter read.

Choudhary noted that the reports hint at possible “systematic abuse, murder, rape, and unexplained deaths involving women and students” and said the Commission was particularly concerned about the possibility of unaddressed crimes in the region.

She also highlighted past complaints by families of missing persons that were allegedly ignored or inadequately handled by local police.

“There are allegations that police personnel failed to act appropriately when families attempted to register complaints about missing women or unnatural deaths,” she stated.

Citing the seriousness and span of the allegations, Choudhary called for a high-level SIT led by senior police officers to conduct an in-depth, unbiased investigation into all such incidents reported in Dharmasthala over the last 20 years.

“We request the formation of a high-level SIT to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into all cases of missing women and students, unnatural deaths or murders, and sexual assault incidents reported in the Dharmasthala region,” she said.

As of now, the state government has not issued a response to the Commission’s appeal.

(With PTI inputs)