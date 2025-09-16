Dubai-based company keen to provide cable solutions for Bengaluru Metro

Dubai-headquartered DUCAB Group, a leading global cable manufacturing company, has shown interest in supplying advanced cable solutions to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The announcement was made in an official release after a high-level delegation from the company met MB Patil.(X/M B Patil)

The announcement was made in an official release on Monday after a high-level delegation from the company met Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru doesn’t belong to locals anymore’: Resident's viral rant sparks migration debate)

According to the minister, DUCAB has already begun discussions with BMRCL and its contractors for the supply of fire-survival and extra-high-voltage cables required for the city’s expanding metro network. The company also offered support in setting up 132KV/33KV substations to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Namma Metro.

The interest goes beyond metro projects. DUCAB has also expressed willingness to provide sustainable energy cable solutions for Bengaluru’s upcoming suburban rail network and the new Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Patil noted.

Owned jointly by the governments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, DUCAB is looking to expand its footprint in India by partnering with large-scale infrastructure projects in Karnataka.

The visiting delegation included Charles Edouard Mellagui and Meshal Al Naqbi, members of the DUCAB Board; Mohamad Meeran Saheb, Chairman of EMCO International; Atheeqe Ansari, DUCAB Board Member; and Riju Mathew, Country Head–India, Ducab EW India Pvt. Ltd.

(Also Read: Air Force engineer, 24, jumps to death from Bengaluru high-rise, police launch probe)