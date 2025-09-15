Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Air Force engineer, 24, jumps to death from Bengaluru high-rise, police launch probe

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 04:05 pm IST

A 25-year-old IAF engineer from Bengaluru, died by suicide after jumping from a 24th-floor apartment following a visit to his sister's home. 

A young Bengaluru Indian Air Force (IAF) engineer died by suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of a residential apartment on Sunday.

Police reached the scene immediately after being alerted by local residents.
Police reached the scene immediately after being alerted by local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Pavan Krishna (25), who was staying at the Halasuru military quarters.

According to police, Lokesh had visited his sister Lakshmi’s residence earlier in the day. His mood reportedly soured during the visit, and in a moment of anger, he went to the Prestige Jindal City Apartments and jumped from the high-rise building. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot, NDTV reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru BMTC bus catches fire near HAL stop; major accident averted as over 50 passengers escape)

Police reached the scene immediately after being alerted by local residents. Lokesh’s body was taken into custody and shifted to Nelamangla Public Hospital for postmortem examination. Authorities have registered a case and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway.

In a similar case last month, a 27-year-old techie named Shilpa was found hanging at her residence in Suddaguntepalya, South Bengaluru. Her parents alleged that dowry harassment led to her death. Shilpa had been married to Praveen, a former software professional, for about two and a half years, and the couple has an 18-month-old child.

As per the complaint filed by her family, Praveen’s relatives initially demanded 15 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold jewellery, and household items during the marriage. Despite fulfilling these demands, Shilpa’s in-laws allegedly continued to pressure her for more money and valuables. Her parents claimed that repeated mental harassment and dowry demands pushed her to die by suicide.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

(With PTI inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Air Force engineer, 24, jumps to death from Bengaluru high-rise, police launch probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On