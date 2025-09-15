Air Force engineer, 24, jumps to death from Bengaluru high-rise, police launch probe

A young Bengaluru Indian Air Force (IAF) engineer died by suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of a residential apartment on Sunday. Police reached the scene immediately after being alerted by local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Pavan Krishna (25), who was staying at the Halasuru military quarters.

According to police, Lokesh had visited his sister Lakshmi’s residence earlier in the day. His mood reportedly soured during the visit, and in a moment of anger, he went to the Prestige Jindal City Apartments and jumped from the high-rise building. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot, NDTV reported.

Police reached the scene immediately after being alerted by local residents. Lokesh’s body was taken into custody and shifted to Nelamangla Public Hospital for postmortem examination. Authorities have registered a case and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway.

In a similar case last month, a 27-year-old techie named Shilpa was found hanging at her residence in Suddaguntepalya, South Bengaluru. Her parents alleged that dowry harassment led to her death. Shilpa had been married to Praveen, a former software professional, for about two and a half years, and the couple has an 18-month-old child.

As per the complaint filed by her family, Praveen’s relatives initially demanded ₹15 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold jewellery, and household items during the marriage. Despite fulfilling these demands, Shilpa’s in-laws allegedly continued to pressure her for more money and valuables. Her parents claimed that repeated mental harassment and dowry demands pushed her to die by suicide.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

(With PTI inputs)