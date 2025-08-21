IAF air show to light up Mysuru Dasara 2025; CM Siddaramaiah invites Rajnath Singh

Mysuru’s iconic Dasara celebrations are set to soar to new heights this year with an Indian Air Force (IAF) air show planned as part of the festivities. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the development, thanking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving the event.

In a letter addressed to Singh and shared by the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday, Siddaramaiah expressed gratitude for the Defence Ministry’s nod, stating that the air show would “add grandeur” to Mysuru Dasara and instil a sense of pride among the thousands of visitors expected to attend.

“It would be a great honour if you could personally grace the occasion. Your august presence will be a source of immense encouragement to the citizens of Karnataka and will further strengthen the bond of respect and admiration that we hold for our Armed Forces,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Dasara 2025, Karnataka’s 'Naada Habba' or state festival, will be held in Mysuru from September 22 to October 2. The celebrations will feature a blend of traditional and grand events including the Gajapayana (elephant march), extended palace illumination, vibrant cultural programmes, and the majestic Vijayadashami procession, Jamboo Savari.

