Karnataka tables new bill to regulate crowds at events after stadium stampede

The Karnataka government has introduced a new bill aimed at regulating public gatherings and preventing crowd-related tragedies. Titled The Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Places of Gathering) Bill, the legislation proposes stringent punishments for organising unpermitted events, inciting disturbances, or causing what it terms a "crowd disaster." The bill was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, over two months after the stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.(Photo: PTI)

The bill was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, over two months after the stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries, news agency PTI reported.

What does the Bill propose?

According to the proposed legislation, any individual or group intending to organise an event or function likely to attract a large crowd must first obtain permission from the jurisdictional authority.

The level of permission required depends on the estimated crowd size. If the gathering is fewer than 7,000 people, the officer in charge of the local police station may grant permission after due inquiry.

For crowds exceeding 7,000 but fewer than 50,000, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) has the authority to approve the event. In cases where the expected crowd is over 50,000, the jurisdictional Superintendent of Police or the Commissioner of Police must provide the necessary clearance, also following a detailed inquiry.

The bill lays out strict penalties for violations. Anyone who organises, attempts to organise, or abets the organisation of an unpermitted event could face imprisonment for a term ranging from a minimum of three years to a maximum of seven years, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both. Further, anyone who disturbs or attempts to disturb the order of a crowd at any event, whether through spreading rumours, making provocative statements, causing a breach of peace, or inciting collective violence or property destruction, may be punished with up to three years of imprisonment, a fine of ₹50,000, or both.

In the event of a crowd disaster that results in loss of life or property, those responsible could face even more serious consequences. If the incident leads to injuries, the punishment ranges from a minimum of three years to seven years in prison.

If it results in fatalities, the penalty would be a minimum of ten years in prison, which may extend to a life sentence. Additionally, anyone who disobeys or encourages others to disobey the lawful directions of a police officer of sub-inspector rank or above, particularly instructions to disperse from a gathering, will be liable to a fine of ₹50,000, along with mandatory community service for one month.

Once passed, all offences under this Act will be considered cognisable, non-bailable, and triable by a Judicial Magistrate First Class.

