Bengaluru to get India’s 2nd largest stadium: 1,650 crore project with 60,000 seats

Bengaluru is all set to make a giant leap in the global sports arena with a massive ₹1,650 crore investment into a world-class sports complex, which will house India’s second-largest stadium. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

On Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil the ambitious project that promises to transform Bengaluru’s sporting landscape.

The new mega sports complex will be developed on 75 acres of land in Surya City, Bommasandra, and is designed to seat 60,000 spectators, making it the second-largest stadium in the country.

“Bengaluru’s big leap into global sports!” DK Shivakumar posted, sharing key details of the mega project, which aims to elevate the city’s sports infrastructure to international standards.

According to his post, the upcoming facility will feature indoor and outdoor arenas, Olympic-size swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, advanced training centres, and a range of amenities including guest houses, hostels, hotels, and even a convention hall suitable for hosting global sporting and cultural events.

DK Shivakumar described the ambitious project as a "major boost" to Bengaluru's sporting culture and urban growth, bringing much-needed infrastructure to nurture talent and attract international tournaments. The location in Surya City, Bommasandra, an emerging corridor, also aligns with the city’s expansion and development goals.

With construction expected to begin soon, the mega complex could reshape Bengaluru's position in India’s sporting ecosystem, offering athletes, fans, and event organisers a modern space built to global benchmarks.

