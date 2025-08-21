Search
Bike taxis return to Bengaluru after HC hits out at Karnataka’s ‘thin’ ban logic

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 11:43 am IST

Bike taxi services in Bengaluru and Karnataka have resumed after a two-month suspension, following the Karnataka High Court's intervention against a state ban. 

After a two-month suspension, bike taxi services have resumed in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Earlier, a single-judge order had barred the operation of bike taxis under the Motor Vehicles Act.
On Thursday, ride-hailing platforms Rapido and Uber restarted operations following a strong pushback from the Karnataka High Court against the state’s ban on two-wheeler taxis.

(Also Read: ‘Bike taxis a necessity, not a luxury’: Karnataka HC slams bike taxi ban, says it's legally untenable)

The court’s intervention came on Wednesday, when a bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru sharply criticised the state government’s rationale for banning bike taxis, calling it “thin” and “legally untenable.” The Chief Justice emphasised that bike taxis are not a luxury but a necessity, particularly for ensuring affordable last-mile connectivity in urban areas.

Earlier, a single-judge order had barred the operation of bike taxis under the Motor Vehicles Act, unless the state government framed specific guidelines recognising two-wheelers as contract carriages. This led to the suspension of services by major players including Rapido and Uber on June 16.

However, in its latest hearing, the High Court noted that at least 13 other Indian states legally permit bike taxis, recognising them as a legitimate mode of urban mobility.

Dismissing the state’s argument that the Motor Vehicles Act does not allow such services, the bench remarked that “lack of regulation cannot justify a blanket ban that deprives individuals of their fundamental right to livelihood under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.”

In a significant relief for drivers, the court directed the Advocate General to ensure that no coercive or punitive action is taken against bike taxi operators during this interim period. The Advocate General assured the court that the issue would be addressed at the “highest level” of the government. The state has been given one month to decide on framing a comprehensive bike taxi policy, with the next hearing scheduled for September 22.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Karnataka tables new bill to regulate crowds at events after stadium stampede)

