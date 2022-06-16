ED action against Rahul: Karnataka Cong to lay siege to Raj Bhavan
The Congress' Karnataka unit will lay siege to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday in protest against the "torture" meted out to its national leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, which is questioning him in the National Herald money laundering case, the party announced today. It also accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in "vendetta politics."
Congress stands behind the Gandhi family and will not fear jail, the KPCC leadership said, as it hit out at the central government and Delhi police for alleged atrocities against its workers and leaders in the national capital and not allowing them to go to the AICC office.
"The fall of your party (BJP) from power is certain....if you have guts, fight legally, not by misusing power. We will fight against it. Tomorrow we have decided to lay siege to Raj Bhavan, all our leaders, legislators will assemble at the party office at 9:30 am from where we will move towards Raj Bhavan," Shivakumar, the KPCC President said on Wednesday. Further, on Friday morning in all districts a protest will be held in front of central government's offices there.
"You (BJP govt) put us behind bars, put any number of cases against us ...we won't fear, we will fight," he added. Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third straight day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his "personal role" in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.
The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by the AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.
Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, terming case against Gandhis as "false" said the party is not against the rule of law and legal process, but in a case where there is no evidence, BJP is 'torturing' Sonia and Rahul Gandhi out of "political vendatta."
Pointing at alleged manhandling of Congress workers in Delhi by police, he said, "Probably such a thing has not happened even during British rule...is this a police state? Is there an undeclared emergency? For the first time we are seeing such things....is this a dictatorship? According to me there is no democracy or constitution at all under the current regime. Congress unequivocally condemns it," he said.
The KPCC on Monday had staged a protest against ED near its office here against questioning and issuing of summons to the Gandhis at the "behest of BJP".
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
