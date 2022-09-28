Electric poles on the middle of Bengaluru road removed after residents appeal

Several residents of Bengaluru’s Belagare have appealed to the authorities to get electric poles that have cropped up in the middle of the road removed. Amid allegations of negligence on the part of the civic body, residents feared the poles may invite accidents.

The Mahadevapura Task Force took to social media and wrote, “BALAGERE MAIN ROAD: As mentioned a few days back, shifting of electrical Poles is being done after resolving the issue with the land owners(Sic).” They even shared pictures of electric poles being removed by the JCB vehicle.

BALAGERE MAIN ROAD: As mentioned few days back, shifting of electrical Poles are being done after resolving the issue with the land owners @ArvindLBJP @manoharGABJP @JCREDDYPK @Clementcjayakum pic.twitter.com/CdoQ5BqKFe — Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility (@MTF_Mobility) September 27, 2022

Earlier, a residents group, called Namma Belagere, took to Twitter and shared the images of electric poles in the middle of the road and wrote, “This is how road widening work takes place in Balagere, Electric poles are in middle of the road, inviting accidents to happen, what is the justification” and tagged BBMP officials, the local MLA and even the chief minister of Karnataka.

The authorities said the poles were not out because of shoddy work, but it was a conscious decision to keep it that way. The Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility, a civic team, wrote, “Considering Weather conditions, it was a conscious decision to finish the DBM Layer Asphalting when it is not raining. Poles shifting is delayed because land owners do not want the electric poles after the Drainage. Our Task force volunteers are coordinating. More help welcome(Sic)”.

