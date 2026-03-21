Bengaluru, CJI Justice Surya Kant on Saturday underscored the need to transform "formal equality" into real, lived experiences for women in the legal profession, calling for structural reforms and sustained institutional support to ensure their continued participation and advancement. Equality must translate into reality: CJI Surya Kant

Speaking at the National Conference-2026 on "Reimagining Judicial Governance: Strengthening Institutions for Democratic Justice", organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on the outskirts of Bengaluru, he highlighted key findings of a survey documenting the challenges faced by women lawyers and the need for systemic solutions.

"I personally believe that when we talk of equality within our constitutional framework, this equality is not merely on paper. So equality has to be translated into lived experiences," the Chief Justice said.

He lauded the survey prepared by women lawyers, describing it as "a very remarkable and a very scientific survey" and an "eye opener" that also provides a roadmap to identify challenges and solutions.

Describing the survey as a guiding framework, he said, "This report is a guidebook. It should hold as a smaller constitution for us," expressing confidence that sustained efforts would help eliminate gender discrimination and realise the constitutional promise of equality.

Pointing to encouraging trends, the Chief Justice noted that women now constitute over 50 per cent of students in law schools and a significant proportion of new entrants to the Bar. However, he flagged concerns about attrition. "The problem starts after that. Are we able to maintain that equality at the subsequent stages of progression in life, progress in professional life," he asked.

Emphasising the need to address structural barriers, he said stakeholders must identify impediments that prevent women from continuing in the profession. "Let us identify the issues, the challenges, the impediments, the roadblocks, which are eventually denying equality to women," he said.

Suggesting concrete measures, the Chief Justice called for enhanced representation of women in government panels and legal aid. "Let's not go by 30 per cent at least 50 per cent women lawyers should be empanelled as government counsel," he said, adding that similar representation should be ensured in legal aid panels.

He said such steps would provide women lawyers with a platform and stability in their early years. "This is how you get a platform, an opportunity to show your work, the talent never hangs," he observed.

Highlighting progress in the judiciary, he noted that nearly 45-50 per cent of judicial officers in the country are women, with some states reporting up to 60 per cent representation at the entry level, which would eventually be reflected in higher judicial positions.

The Chief Justice also stressed the need for systemic support mechanisms, including maternity protection, safe working conditions, childcare facilities, and financial assistance. "There must be a child care centre in every judicial court complex," he said, adding that such infrastructure is essential for retention.

Calling for reforms in bar bodies, he emphasised the importance of transparency and representation, noting that institutional efforts have already begun in this direction.

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