Eye on panchayat polls, Karnataka BJP to launch ‘Jan Swaraj Yatra’ today

With an aim to win the upcoming panchayat polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a four-day long ‘Jan Swaraj Yatra’ in Karnataka on Thursday.

"We are launching 'Jan Swaraj Yatra' for four days from November 18. Four teams will travel across the four corners of the state for four days with a focus on winning the Taluk and district Panchayat elections," BJP Karnataka spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said during a press conference last week.

Karnik said the main aim of the yatra is to strengthen the party at the booth level. The panchayat polls are expected to take place later this year, or in early 2022.

Ministers in the state government, BJP state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, national secretaries of the party Arun Singh, B L Santhosh and C T Ravi, and other state-level office bearers will take part in the event.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also focusing on winning the MLC elections for 25 seats on December 10 and two seats in June next year. The other top contenders for the MLC elections are the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS).

“Term of office of 25 sitting members of Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies is going to expire on 5 January 2022,” according to a notification issued by the Election Commission.

The members of the legislative council whose term expires next year include BJP leader and state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and Congress leader and leader of opposition in the council SR Patil.

Last week, the BJP sent a list of its probable candidates for the MLC elections to its parliamentary board.