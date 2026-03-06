Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a slew of measures, asserting that his government's primary objective is to make Bengaluru the "world's most liveable city". Govt's primary objective is to make Bengaluru 'world's most liveable city': Siddaramaiah

Presenting the 2026-27 Budget, he said that the five City Corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority will mobilise resources for development works by issuing 'Municipal Bonds' based on their balance sheets.

"Bengaluru is not merely a city, it is a land of countless dreams. From the administration of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda to the present-day start-up revolution, this city has maintained its unique identity. Our government's primary objective is to make Bengaluru the world's most liveable city," Siddaramaiah said.

He said development of ward roads and infrastructure in five City Corporations of Bengaluru have been undertaken at a total cost of ₹1,255 crore.

Stating that to provide the people of Bengaluru with transparent, people-friendly, participatory, and responsive governance, the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the five corporations have been established, the CM said in the year 2025-26, the state government increased the grant for development of Bengaluru from ₹3,000 crore to ₹7,000 crore. "This grant will be continued in the current year as well."

For the long-term durability of roads, white topping of more than 450 km of roads will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹3,000 crore in the next three years, he said, adding that it is proposed to undertake the beautification of 175 junctions, upgradation of 500 km footpaths and the construction of 100 Skywalks over the next three years by using the internal resources of the Bengaluru City Corporations.

Siddaramaiah said to ensure future growth and sustainable land-use planning, a new Revised Master Plan-2041 for Bengaluru will be implemented by the end of 2027. Additionally, a Comprehensive Mobility Plan will be prepared within six months.

'Namma Metro' is the second-largest metro rail network in the country. The current operational network spans 96 km, benefiting 10 lakh commuters every day. "Out of ₹67,460 crore expenditure incurred till date, the state share is 59,376 crore and Central share is ₹8,084 crore. The Central share accounts to only 12 per cent against the 88 per cent state share," he said.

"It is proposed to complete a total of 41km of additional metro lines during the financial year 2026-27. This will benefit approximately 15 lakh commuters daily," he said, adding that a 9 km long pedestrian walkway along the Metro viaduct on the Outer Ring Road will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹160 crore, under the sponsorship of Outer Ring Road Companies Association .

The CM said to provide drinking water to approximately 1.40 crore people of Bengaluru city, a total of 2,225 MLD of water is being supplied through the Phases I to V of the Cauvery Water Supply Project.

"Our government has now formulated the Cauvery Phase VI project at a cost of ₹6,939 crore with JICA assistance to supply an additional six TMC of water," he said.

To mitigate traffic congestion in Bengaluru, the land acquisition process for the construction of the 73 km long Bengaluru Business Corridor Phase-1 from Tumkuru Road to Hosur Road is progressing rapidly, Siddaramaiah said. "Compensation is being distributed to farmers on a priority basis. It is aimed to complete this road within four years," he added.

The North-South Corridor project from Hebbal Junction to HSR Layout Silk Board and the East-West Corridor project from KR Puram to Mysore Road, covering a total of 40 km of tunnel roads, have been approved at an estimated cost of ₹40,000 crore under the BOOT model, he said. In the first phase, tenders have been invited for the 17 km long North-South Corridor project at a cost of ₹17,780 crore.

A Tunnel Road and an Elevated Road from Hebbal Junction to Mekhri Circle will be constructed by the Bengaluru Development Authority at a cost of ₹2,250 crore, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.