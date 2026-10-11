Mysuru, The famous 11-day Dasara celebrations commenced in this city of palaces on Sunday amid religious and traditional fervour, with Koppal's Gavimath pontiff Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji inaugurating the festivities.

Grand Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru with religious, traditional fervour

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' , the Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

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The Swamiji inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Dhanur Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here.

The Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several state ministers accompanied the Swamiji at the inauguration.

Earlier, the Swamiji, along with the CM and other dignitaries, also visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess, who is referred to as the "Naada Devate" , ahead of the inauguration.

The 11-day event, like every year, is likely to showcase Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms; it attracts large crowds and tourists, officials have said.

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{{^usCountry}} Various programmes will be held during these auspicious days of Navrathri, during which the palaces, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru will be beautified by illuminating them with lights, fondly known as "Deepalankaara". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Various programmes will be held during these auspicious days of Navrathri, during which the palaces, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru will be beautified by illuminating them with lights, fondly known as "Deepalankaara". {{/usCountry}}

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Dozens of events that attract people include a food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers' Dasara, women's Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children's Dasara, poetry recital, and musical shows, among others. Kambala, the traditional buffalo race of the coastal region, is also part of this year's Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Other than these events, the famous Dasara procession , Torch Light Parade, and Mysuru Dasara Exhibition, a drone show featuring 3,500 LED drones, attract a large number of people during the festivities.

The iconic Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will enthral the people of Mysuru with spectacular aerial displays from October 18 to 20, while tableaux representing all three wings of our Defence Forces will showcase their valour, service and spirit during the grand procession on Vijayadashami.

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The Navaratri include various decorations and celebrations in households across Mysuru and surrounding areas, namely Gombe habba , Saraswati Pooja, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Pooja, among others.

The Mysuru royal family will celebrate the festival as per their traditions in the palace during these days. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, dressed in grand attire, will conduct "Khasagi durbar" by ascending the golden throne, amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

World-famous 'Jamboo Savaari', a procession of caparisoned elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a Howdah covered with gold on Vijayadashmi, marks the culmination of celebrations on October 21.

Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire, and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars of Mysuru. Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I, in the year 1610.

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It became a private affair of the royal family following the abolition of the privy purse in 1971 and the discontinuation of the privileges of the erstwhile rulers.

However, a low-key Dasara used to be held on the initiative of the local people until the state government stepped in and the then chief minister D Devaraja Urs revived the Dasara celebrations in 1975, which are being followed to date.

Police have made elaborate security and crowd management arrangements for a smooth Dasara this year, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.