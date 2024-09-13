Granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed faith in judiciary: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the decision of the Supreme Court to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case in the alleged excise policy scam stating that it has further confirmed faith in the country's judiciary. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File)(HT_PRINT)

In a post on X CM Siddaramaiah said, "The Supreme Court order granting bail to the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and releasing him from jail has further confirmed our faith in the country's judiciary. This order gives hope to all those fighting for truth and justice."

He further hit out at the BJP and alleged it of misusing the constitutional institutions.

"This order of the Supreme Court is a rebuke to the central BJP government, which is misusing the constitutional institutions for their political nemesis. Let the Narendra Modi-led government, which has descended into politics of hatred, learn a lesson from this court order and wake up. Ultimately truth will prevail, justice will prevail. Satyameva Jayate," Siddaramaiah said.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court said prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of ₹10 lakh.

It also put certain conditions on the release of Kejriwal on bail, saying he shall not make any public comments about this case. He shall be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.