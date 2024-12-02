Bengaluru, The Karnataka Orthopaedic Association is hosting the 69th Annual Conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association from December 2 to 7 at Bengaluru Palace. H D Kumaraswamy to inaugurate IOACON 2024 in Bengaluru on Dec 4

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, HS Chandrashekar, Organising Chairman of KOA, said this year’s theme is "Enhancing Skills, Optimising Care."

Ajit Kumar M, Organising Secretary, mentioned that the conference is being held in the city after a gap of 16 years. “We organise the conference in different cities each year; it was last held in Bengaluru in 2008, and last year, it took place in Lucknow,” he said.

The conference is expected to attract 6,000 to 8,000 delegates from across India and abroad, added Kumar.

Bharat Raju G, Organising Treasurer, stated that the event will be inaugurated on December 4 at 5.30 pm by H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, and Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka.

Chandrashekar added that a Post Graduate Training programme is being held at Bengaluru Medical College on December 2, with over 500 postgraduates from across India participating.

On December 3, seventeen workshops will be held at various hospitals in Bengaluru. “Cadaveric workshops will be conducted at Ramaiah Advanced Learning Centre and St. John’s Medical College. Live surgery workshops will be at Bengaluru Medical College, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health,” Raju said.

The KT Dholakia Continued Medical Education session will take place at Bengaluru Palace on December 4. “The main conference will be held from December 5 to 7 at Bengaluru Palace, with global experts discussing the latest technologies in orthopaedic surgery,” Dr Chandrashekar added.

As part of the conference, Road Safety Awareness Week will be held from December 1 to December 7.

A 5K Walkathon will also take place on December 5 as part of the road safety initiative, Dr Kumar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.