Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

H D Kumaraswamy to inaugurate IOACON 2024 in Bengaluru on Dec 4

PTI |
Dec 02, 2024 06:36 PM IST

H D Kumaraswamy to inaugurate IOACON 2024 in Bengaluru on Dec 4

Bengaluru, The Karnataka Orthopaedic Association is hosting the 69th Annual Conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association from December 2 to 7 at Bengaluru Palace.

H D Kumaraswamy to inaugurate IOACON 2024 in Bengaluru on Dec 4
H D Kumaraswamy to inaugurate IOACON 2024 in Bengaluru on Dec 4

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, HS Chandrashekar, Organising Chairman of KOA, said this year’s theme is "Enhancing Skills, Optimising Care."

Ajit Kumar M, Organising Secretary, mentioned that the conference is being held in the city after a gap of 16 years. “We organise the conference in different cities each year; it was last held in Bengaluru in 2008, and last year, it took place in Lucknow,” he said.

The conference is expected to attract 6,000 to 8,000 delegates from across India and abroad, added Kumar.

Bharat Raju G, Organising Treasurer, stated that the event will be inaugurated on December 4 at 5.30 pm by H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, and Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka.

Chandrashekar added that a Post Graduate Training programme is being held at Bengaluru Medical College on December 2, with over 500 postgraduates from across India participating.

On December 3, seventeen workshops will be held at various hospitals in Bengaluru. “Cadaveric workshops will be conducted at Ramaiah Advanced Learning Centre and St. John’s Medical College. Live surgery workshops will be at Bengaluru Medical College, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health,” Raju said.

The KT Dholakia Continued Medical Education session will take place at Bengaluru Palace on December 4. “The main conference will be held from December 5 to 7 at Bengaluru Palace, with global experts discussing the latest technologies in orthopaedic surgery,” Dr Chandrashekar added.

As part of the conference, Road Safety Awareness Week will be held from December 1 to December 7.

A 5K Walkathon will also take place on December 5 as part of the road safety initiative, Dr Kumar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On