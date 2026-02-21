Bengaluru, Asserting that curbing corruption in appointments and transfers is his government's clear objective, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said all recruitments and transfers in the Health Department are being carried out strictly through counselling to ensure transparency. Health dept appointments, transfers done through counselling to curb corruption: CM Siddaramaiah

He warned newly appointed candidates against approaching anyone for transfers and cautioned them about growing menace of transfer agents.

"All these recruitments are being done through counselling. The government's objective is to eliminate corruption," he said underlining the government's stand on transparency in appointments.

Noting that even transfers were being streamlined, he said, "Through counselling, we have carried out around 5,700 transfers, including doctors - that is, we have transferred 5,700 doctors through counselling. Likewise, these new appointments have also been made through counselling so that corruption does not take place in transfers and recruitments."

According to Siddaramaiah, everything is being done through counselling, and hence people should not approach anyone seeking transfers. "Do not go to anyone. Agents have started operating - transfer agents. They demand money and also try to get money paid to officials. No one should engage in such practices hereafter."

The Chief Minister said he was sharing his experience.

"I have worked for more than 40 years as a Minister, MLA, Leader of the Opposition, and Chief Minister. Earlier this problem was not so prevalent, but now it is increasing," he said.

He was speaking at a programme 'Abhaya Hasta' organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited candidates.

About 1,000 candidates received appointment letters and joined the department.

"I have symbolically distributed the appointment letters. Around 1,000 people are today receiving their appointment letters and joining the Department of Health and Family Welfare. I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all those who have been newly appointed," he said.

Emphasising the importance of the department, he said, "Your appointment to the Health and Family Welfare Department is not merely for a profession or a job. This department serves the people. It also works to prevent diseases. You must always remember that you are the ones who help save lives."

Referring to vacant posts, he said the government had assured people after returning to power that vacancies would be filled in a phased manner.

More than 2.5 lakh posts are vacant. These will be filled in stages, he said, adding that special focus was being given to Education, Health and Police departments, which he described as essential services.

Highlighting the spirit of public service, he said, "You have chosen to join the Health Department to serve with humanity. There is no place for caste or religion here - only humanity."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.