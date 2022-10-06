Heavy rain in these districts of Karnataka; yellow alert issued

Rain is likely to make a comeback in Karnataka's coastal region according to fresh predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department gave a warning for thunderstorm, lightning and squall for coastal, north interior and south interior Karnataka from Thursday onwards with heavy rain.

It forecasted heavy rain in Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikballapur, Kolar and Koppal for October 10. Bengaluru is set to see a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain very likely and light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely after October 7.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also expected light rain in the west zone of Bengaluru tomorrow with a temperature of just 18.2 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru was also the coldest among the country's major metropolitan cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. The Karnataka capital was colder than Lonavla, a popular hill station.

Top five rainfall locations across the state over the last 24 hours according to the KSNDMC were -

Yaslur in Hassan district - 499.50 mm

Sulkeri, Dakshina Kannada - 128.50 mm

Narikombu, Dakshina Kannada - 121 mm

Perne, Dakshina Kannada - 113.50 mm

Kodambadi, Dakshina Kannada - 99.50 mm

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in these districts - Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga, The Times of India reported.

IMD also expects rain to taper down in north Karnataka, while Bengaluru is set to experience chilly weather due to clouds. More rain in the Karnataka capital could hinder the city's local body, BBMP's demolition drive against illegal encroachments in the city.