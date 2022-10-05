Rainfall activity likely in parts of east and northeast India from today: IMD

Rain spells are expected to start from today in several parts of the country, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Intense rain spells are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh from October 5 for subsequent two to three days.

The Met department also predicted heavy rainfall spell over most parts of east and northeast India in the next three to four days.

“A low-pressure area lies over west central Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast in the next two days,” the forecast read.

“A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low-pressure area to Bangladesh in lower and middle tropospheric levels,” it added.

According to the forecast, widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected over Odisha from 3-6 October, West Bengal and Jharkhand on 3 and 4, Bihar between October 3 and 5, east Madhya Pradesh during 5-7 October, northwest Madhya Pradesh on 6 and 7, and Chhattisgarh during 4-6 October.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Bihar, sub-Himalayan west Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha on 4 October,” the forecast read.

It read, “Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 6 and 7 October; over northwest Uttar Pradesh during 5-7 October; and east Uttar Pradesh during 4-7 October. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand from 6 to 8 October, west Uttar Pradesh on 6 and 7 October, east Uttar Pradesh during 5-7 October.”

Weathermen also predicted isolated, extremely heavy rain over Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on 7 October.