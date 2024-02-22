 Karnataka to form panel to decide lifting ban on eucalyptus plantation: MB Patil | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru

‘High-level committee to be formed to decide on lifting ban on eucalyptus plantation’: MB Patil

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 22, 2024 11:30 AM IST

There is a consideration about the possibility of allowing eucalyptus plantations in the surrounding districts of Shivamogga as well, Patil said.

Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Industries has said that a high-level committee to be constituted to determine whether to lift the ban on eucalyptus plantation or explore alternative measures for the revival of the Mysore Paper Mill (MPM) in Bhadravati industrial city in Shivamogga.

Minister MB Patil. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Minister MB Patil. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The meeting also saw the presence of Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre, Bhadravati MLA Sangamesh, and virtual participation from District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa and the District Commissioner.



Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre will outline plans today to form the expert committee, with a mandate to submit a comprehensive report within a month.

Speaking after the meeting, Patil said, "A total of 20,005 hectares of forest land has been given to Bhadravati Paper Mill in 2020 on a lease basis for 40 years, for growing eucalyptus. However, forest land cannot be granted without the central government's permission. On the other hand, the factory cannot run without getting the required raw material. This catch situation needs to be resolved".

MPM operation requires 10 lakh tonnes of raw material every year and currently only 2 lakh tonnes are available from the land given to the paper mill. Eucalyptus plantation is banned in the state. So, this has forced the concerned to explore a new way so that the factory can be revived, he stated.

There is a consideration about the possibility of allowing eucalyptus plantations in the surrounding districts of Shivamogga as well and the proposed committee will take a call on this, Patil said.

Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests B K Deekshit, and Mysore Sales International Limited Managing Director Manoj Kumar were among the officials who were present.

Follow Us On