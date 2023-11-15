Hoax bomb threat at TCS Bengaluru campus causes panic among employees: Report

Bengaluru police are on the lookout for a former woman employee from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after the company's Hosur road campus received a hoax bomb threat call on Tuesday, according to reports. The woman caller was a former employee of the company.

The woman was reportedly sacked from the firm recently. The fake bomb threat call created havoc in the office, and forced the authorities to evacuate all staff. Authorities received the call in the B block of the campus, after which police were called to the spot for inspections.

The incident occurred under the Parappana Agrahara police station limits. Cops reportedly brought the bomb squad and a dog squad along with them to comb through the entire campus, locate and retrieve the bombs, however, concluded shortly that there were no explosives found.

Police are said to have traced the call to a woman from Karnataka's Hubballi district, who was recently let go from the company. Initial investigations have also confirmed that the woman made the fake bomb threat call out of anger for the firm. Police are on the search for the woman, whose identity is not yet clear.

Further probe is underway and more details are awaited.

