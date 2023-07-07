Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Police receive fake bomb threat at Bengaluru mosque

Police receive fake bomb threat at Bengaluru mosque

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Jul 07, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The incident occurred at Wednesday night, when an unidentified caller rang the police claiming that terrorists had planted a bomb on the premises of the Azam Mosque

The Bengaluru police received a hoax bomb threat call from an unidentified individual on Wednesday night, officers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Police receives hoax bomb call at Bengaluru’s Azam Mosque. (PTI)
Police receives hoax bomb call at Bengaluru's Azam Mosque. (PTI)

The caller claimed that terrorists have kept explosives at Azam mosque at Shivajinagar in the city, the officers added.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when an unidentified individual called on the number 112 — which is the national police helpline — claiming that terrorists had planted a bomb on the premises of the Azam Mosque.

“The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit and further investigation is underway,” a police inspector in know of the development said. “The police suspect that the call was made from outside Bengaluru.”

In a similar incident last month, a senior associate of a US-based firm in Bengaluru was detained for allegedly making a hoax bomb call.

The accused, identified as Prasad Navaneeth (25), was an employee of an accounting and advisory firm at RMZ EcoSpace campus in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), according to officials. Navaneeth made the hoax bomb call after he was reportedly asked to resign, officials added.

In January, National Public School in the city’s Rajajinagar area had received a bomb threat email from a student from another school nearby. The police had evacuated students from the school to a safer place after the bomb threat.

Friday, July 07, 2023
