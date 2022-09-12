IIM-Bangalore recognised as India's best B-school in masters programme
IIM (B) was ranked 31 and finished ahead of schools from France, Germany, the United States and United Kingdom, and Denmark.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru has been declared India's best business school for Masters students by British daily Financial Times in its annual Masters in Management (MiM) list. IIM (B) was ranked 31 and finished ahead of schools from France, Germany, the United States and United Kingdom, and Denmark. SP Jain Institute of Management & Research in Mumbai and IIM Lucknow were also ranked at 44 and 64 positions in the list.
"Adding yet another feather to its cap, Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) has been declared India's Best B-school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022 announced this morning," the institute tweeted.
The institution also noted a significant improvement in its ranking this year.
In 2021, IIM (Bangalore) was 47th.
"The school’s global position has also seen a significant leap this year – IIMB is at 31 globally in 2022, up from 47 in 2021. IIMB has topped this year's FT MiM global ranking on parameters such as faculty with doctorates, graduates' weighted salary and graduates employed at three months."
The Financial Times noted the average weighted salary of an IIM (Bangalore) graduate is $US144,178 dollars per annum. Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, the director, said "We are happy our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIMB's leadership position in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and reputationof the school."
Ashray quits Congress panel after rift with Vikramaditya
With the assembly elections nearing, the opposition Congress suffered another jolt as state party general secretary Ashray Sharma, the grandson of former Union minister Sukh Ram, resigned from the panel constituted to lead the Yuva Berozgar Yatra owing to differences with the son of state unit chief Pratibha Singh, Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh.
Exclusive: Prabhas to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila this year
This year, south fever will take over Delhi's Ram Leela with actor Prabhas coming to the national capital to join the festive celebration. According to Arjun Kumar, President Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, Red Fort, Delhi, they have reached out to Prabhas to celebrate his dedication towards Indian culture. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have joined the Ramlila to celebrate the honour, and this year, the committee has chosen Prabhas.
NIA raids on gangsters: All you need to know about Delhi’s 5 notorious gangs
NEW DELHI: The raids by the National Investigation Agency on Monday at the residence and hideouts of gangsters in Delhi and nearby states are being seen as the first step to a strategic crackdown against organised crime in the region. On Monday morning, NIA officers conducted raids at the homes of Delhi gangsters such as Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya.
Bengaluru doctor runs 3km in traffic to perform surgery
A video of a doctor running for 3km in Bengaluru to conduct a surgery on time has gone viral on social media. A Gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur, Dr Govind Nandakumar had to run to reach the premises on time for conducting the surgery. The live tracking system indicated that there were 291 traffic jams currently amounting to a total length of 145.7km in Bengaluru.
Chinese loan app racket: Gurgaon cops say scam linked to fake firms
Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has said that the four suspects arrested in connection with a Chinese phone app loan racket were hired and trained by a man who was on board of several illegal companies involved in duping people, and added that illegal call centres were also set up at his instance.
