IIM-Bangalore recognised as India's best B-school in masters programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru has been declared India's best business school for Masters students by British daily Financial Times in its annual Masters in Management (MiM) list. IIM (B) was ranked 31 and finished ahead of schools from France, Germany, the United States and United Kingdom, and Denmark. SP Jain Institute of Management & Research in Mumbai and IIM Lucknow were also ranked at 44 and 64 positions in the list.

"Adding yet another feather to its cap, Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) has been declared India's Best B-school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022 announced this morning," the institute tweeted.

FT B-school Rankings (MiM): IIMB Retains Leadership Position



Adding yet another feather to its cap, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has been declared India?s Best B-school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022,announced this morning.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/PonXeUqwpl — IIM Bangalore (@iimb_official) September 12, 2022

The institution also noted a significant improvement in its ranking this year.

In 2021, IIM (Bangalore) was 47th.

"The school’s global position has also seen a significant leap this year – IIMB is at 31 globally in 2022, up from 47 in 2021. IIMB has topped this year's FT MiM global ranking on parameters such as faculty with doctorates, graduates' weighted salary and graduates employed at three months."

and graduates employed at three months.

?We are happy that our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIMB?s leadership position in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and

3/4 — IIM Bangalore (@iimb_official) September 12, 2022

The Financial Times noted the average weighted salary of an IIM (Bangalore) graduate is $US144,178 dollars per annum. Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, the director, said "We are happy our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIMB's leadership position in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and reputationof the school."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON