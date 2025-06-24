'I’m not for it, people are already...': Karnataka labour minister opposes controversial 12-hour workday proposal

Karnataka’s Labour Minister Santosh Lad has expressed reservations about a recent government proposal that would extend the standard workday from nine to ten hours. The state government is reviewing an extensive overhaul of its labour regulations. Discussions are underway around potential amendments to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act. These changes could permit workdays stretching up to 12 hours and increase the allowable overtime limits considerably. Discussions are underway around potential amendments to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act.(Freepik)

"To me, right now it doesn't look good, as people are already working for nine hours. The new proposal suggests increasing work hours from nine to 10 hours daily, with a cap of 48 hours in a week. I will call every stakeholder, unions and talk to them and take their opinions as the proposal has come from central govt. Prima facie, I am not for it," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Specifically, proposed updates to the 1961 Act and its 1963 Rules would move the legal daily work limit from 9 to 10 hours and authorize up to 12 hours of overtime in a single day. Moreover, the current ceiling of 50 overtime hours over three months could rise dramatically to 144 hours under the new plan.

The proposals have triggered sharp criticism from several labour unions, who argue that such measures risk undermining employee welfare. Some have labelled the proposed change as “modern-day slavery.” Critics warned that longer workdays could erode work-life balance and heighten job insecurity, particularly in sectors like IT. Union leaders are now calling for collective resistance from workers to prevent these changes from taking effect.