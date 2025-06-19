'Modern-day slavery': Karnataka trade unions condemn proposal to extend workday to 12 hours

A day after word emerged that the Karnataka government is considering a sweeping reform of labour laws that could extend the duration of the state’s maximum workday and significantly increase the cap on overtime, several trade unions have voiced strong opposition, calling it “modern-day slavery”, as reported by news agency PTI. Members of various trade unions take part in a rally in Bengaluru on May 1, 2025.(PTI Photo/For representation)

The move raised eyebrows among worker unions and policy experts alike. On Wednesday, the state Labour Department held a meeting with industry representatives and union leaders to discuss a proposed amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act. This amendment would reportedly allow for 12-hour workdays.

In this light, the union urged employees across the IT sector to stand together and push back against the change, warning that it could seriously harm work-life balance and threaten job security.

KITU noted that its leaders, Suhas Adiga and Lenil Babu, attended the meeting. The union pointed out that current laws cap daily work at 10 hours, including overtime, and claimed the proposed amendment would legitimize 12-hour shifts and pave the way for a two-shift system — potentially cutting the workforce by a third.

“The government is attempting to normalise inhuman conditions. This amendment is not about productivity — it’s about pleasing corporate bosses by turning human beings into machines,” Adiga said, as quoted by the agency.

According to KITU, this proposal places corporate interests above employee welfare and infringes on workers’ basic rights. The union also raised concerns about mental health, referencing the "State Emotional Wellbeing Report 2024," which found that 90 per cent of corporate employees under the age of 25 experience anxiety.

