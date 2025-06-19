'Modern-day slavery': Karnataka trade unions condemn proposal to extend workday to 12 hours
In Karnataka, a proposed amendment to labour laws aims to extend the maximum workday to 12 hours, sparking outrage among trade unions.
A day after word emerged that the Karnataka government is considering a sweeping reform of labour laws that could extend the duration of the state’s maximum workday and significantly increase the cap on overtime, several trade unions have voiced strong opposition, calling it “modern-day slavery”, as reported by news agency PTI.
READ | Karnataka government proposes 10-hour workdays, higher overtime cap: Report
The move raised eyebrows among worker unions and policy experts alike. On Wednesday, the state Labour Department held a meeting with industry representatives and union leaders to discuss a proposed amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act. This amendment would reportedly allow for 12-hour workdays.
In this light, the union urged employees across the IT sector to stand together and push back against the change, warning that it could seriously harm work-life balance and threaten job security.
READ | ‘Building the Bengaluru of tomorrow’: DK Shivakumar on Greater Bengaluru project
KITU noted that its leaders, Suhas Adiga and Lenil Babu, attended the meeting. The union pointed out that current laws cap daily work at 10 hours, including overtime, and claimed the proposed amendment would legitimize 12-hour shifts and pave the way for a two-shift system — potentially cutting the workforce by a third.
“The government is attempting to normalise inhuman conditions. This amendment is not about productivity — it’s about pleasing corporate bosses by turning human beings into machines,” Adiga said, as quoted by the agency.
READ | Bengaluru: BMTC plans non-AC express bus service with fewer stops to cut commute time
According to KITU, this proposal places corporate interests above employee welfare and infringes on workers’ basic rights. The union also raised concerns about mental health, referencing the "State Emotional Wellbeing Report 2024," which found that 90 per cent of corporate employees under the age of 25 experience anxiety.
(With PTI inputs)
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.