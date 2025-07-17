‘Implement odd-even rule or admit failure’: Fed up Bengaluru commuter’s post on ORR traffic sparks debate

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, notorious for its unrelenting traffic congestion, is once again under public scrutiny as frustrated commuters take to social media to vent their anger. A sharply worded post on X by city resident Subrat Padhi has gone viral, capturing the everyday ordeal faced by thousands during peak hours. Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road often sees massive traffic jams

Take a look at the post

“Bengaluru’s ORR is a joke, a cruel one. 2+ hours to cross a few kms. No vision, no guts to fix it. Implement an ODD-EVEN rule or admit you’ve failed. Stop treating citizens like garbage stuck in traffic. We’re fed up,” Padhi wrote. His post has since sparked a massive online discussion around the worsening traffic situation in the tech corridor.

Several users echoed similar sentiments, blaming both government authorities and private companies along ORR for the gridlock. “True. Complete incompetence and disregard for all working at ORR. Why aren’t the companies pushing local authorities? How can frustrated employees be productive?” one user questioned, calling out the silence of corporates on the issue.

Others turned the spotlight on individual responsibility, noting that carpooling and using public transport remain rare. “Neither you nor I stop using single-occupancy cars—then how can it improve? Traffic will increase no matter how many flyovers or tunnels are built,” one commuter commented.

Criticism was also directed at traffic management personnel. “You have a huge contingent of officials—volunteers, wardens, inspectors—just standing and chatting! No coordination even between signals,” a user wrote, citing chaos near the entrance of EcoWorld.

Another post pointed to unchecked urban development, saying, “Authorities keep approving more tech parks along Marathahalli-Bellandur, hoping that the Blue Line metro will solve everything. But that won’t be ready till 2026 or 2027.”

The ORR stretch, which houses major IT parks and offices, has long been infamous for its severe bottlenecks. Despite repeated complaints and occasional interventions, commuters say not much has improved. Now, voices demanding bold steps like an odd-even rule to reduce vehicle numbers are growing louder.