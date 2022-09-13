'In Noida Twin Tower style': Minister sets timeline for Bengaluru demolitions
While the government blamed the former Congress government for allowing the "illegal constructions and mismanagement" during its tenure, opposition leaders held the ruling BJP for neglect of infrastructure.
Amid the ongoing stir over the removal of encroachments in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s revenue minister R Ashok made it clear on Tuesday that all pending demolitions "will be cleared by the next monsoon season’" in "Noida Twin Tower style" as the city reels under severe waterlogging.
Referring to the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers carried out in Noida last month, which had captured the nation's attention, the minister said: "By next monsoon, we have to clear all pending demolitions. All apartments will be led off, like Noida.” The discussion on the action to be against officials and builders and the flood-like situation has already taken place in the assembly, he told news agency ANI.
On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses on Raja Kaluve causing problems in the free flow of water. This came as BJP has previously faced severe backlash in ruling states - Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, for "biased bulldozer drive" during communal clashes earlier this year.
Bengaluru has been reeling under severe water logging as heavy rainfall continued to lash the city in the past few weeks. Locals continued to bear the brunt of flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the region. Reports of daily commuters being stuck in traffic for several hours have also been doing rounds on social media. Drawing attention to the gravity of the situation was the report of a Bengaluru doctor, stuck in traffic, leaving his car and running three kilometres to perform a surgery.
"This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone," chief minister Bommai was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party too attacked the BJP over the irregularities in the development of Rajakaluve and said the party must give an answer to those who suffered the worst due to waterlogging.
(With inputs from ANI)
