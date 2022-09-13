Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / IMD: This year may turn out to be wettest for B’luru since 2017

IMD: This year may turn out to be wettest for B’luru since 2017

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:06 AM IST

With the increase in average rain over the decades, experts say there is a need to plan for the rains.

A truck drives through flood water, in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)
A truck drives through flood water, in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)
ByArun Dev I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru

With over 1,590 mm of rain reported this year, the officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted that 2022 could be the wettest year compared to 2017.

With the incessant rainfall in September and October, 2017 was the wettest year for Bengaluru city, with 1615 mm of rain. That year. The record of 606.8 mm in 2005 was broken.

Bengaluru recorded about 131.6mm rain in a 24-hour-period ending September 5, the second highest single-day rain in September in 34 years. According to the IMD data, Bengaluru recorded its highest rain for the same month on September 12, 1988, at 177.6 mm of rain. On September 26, 2014, the city had recorded 132.6mm of rain.

“The amount of rain this year was unprecedented. In seasonal rain, which is from July onwards, the city has received heavy rains and unlike the previous year, even in summer, there was heavy rain due to some weather systems, which was as much as 450 mm. So, if it rains further in October, which we expect it will, this could be the wettest year so far,” said a senior IMD official.

“The combination of multiple weather system coupled with the low-pressure situation created in the Bay of Bengal is resulting in showers over interior Karnataka and Bengaluru region. One has to analyse its possible relation to climate change as extreme weather events are related to it,” the official added.

“Bengaluru is a growing city and has been experiencing heat island effect which further results in rain after a prolonged harsh summer or dry run,” he added.

While 2022 saw a higher annual rainfall, over the last decade, the average rain in the city has increased. As per the IMD Long Period Average (LPA) annual rainfall for Bengaluru, based on the rainfall between 1981 and 2010, is 986.1mm. Since 2010, the rainfall has mostly been more than the LPA in most years. The average rainfall between 2010 and 2021 is now 1146.62mm, 16% above the LPA. But the annual rainfall in both 2020 and 2021 went over 1,200mm.

With the increase in average rain over the decades, experts say there is a need to plan for the rains.

Urban planner V Ravichandar said, “Unless a change in stormwater drainage is brought about, the situation in the city is going to be difficult.Our growth is unplanned and rampant. We have occupied several low-lying areas in the city and these areas don’t have a stormwater drain. A re-look at the drainage system is much needed.”

Urban planning expert Ashwin Mahesh says that a fundamental change is needed in the idea of transporting rainwater through stormwater drains. He said that the design of the city stormwater drains is wrong. “Water moves faster in a cylindrical space than rectangular space. It is scientifically proven. Except for the TenderSure roads in Bengaluru, we have rectangular drainages. Apart from transporting, we should use socking pits to absorb water locally,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The issue assumed significance after six floors of a tower at Chintels Paradiso partially collapsed on February 10 this year, leading to the death of two people. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

    Structural audit of 16 condominiums begins in Gurugram

    The proposed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city began on Monday, with the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issuing work orders to four empanelled firms for 16 projects to be covered in the first phase. Technical experts will carry out detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these buildings and submit a report with their recommendations within 45 days, DTCP officials said.

  • HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur along with MLA Parkash Rana in Jogindernagar of Mandi district on Monday. (HT Photo)

    CM lays foundation stones for projects worth 61 cr in Drang

    Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today presided over the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh' programme at Hardgalu of Drang Assembly Constituency of Mandi district and inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹61.2 crore on Monday. Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh had established many milestones during its glorious journey of 75 years. He also listed the development works carried out in the Drang assembly segment in the last five years.

  • NHAI, Pune district administration and other authorities have speeded up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including shifting of service pipelines, installation of gelatin sticks and finalisation of traffic diversions. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

    Service pipelines shifted, gelatin sticks installed at Chandni chowk

    The National Highways Authority of India, Pune district administration, and other concerned authorities have speeded-up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including finalisation of traffic diversions. On Monday, 'gelatin sticks' for blasting the old bridge were installed in its pillars. As per the information shared by the NHAI, the major focus currently is on shifting service pipelines and opening up connecting service roads for vehicular movement.

  • Constituency Watch South Delhi: Mehrauli village in Soutth Delhi, near Qutub Minar. Photograph::SANJEEV VERMA/HT 26.03.2009 Story by Abhishek Dastidar

    Centre close to finalising policy to regulate development in greenbelt villages

    The GDA policy, which was first put up for public scrutiny in February 2021, was made part of the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 that is likely to be notified by the end of this year. As per the policy, regulated development can be undertaken in 65 greenbelt villages such as Dhansa, Mitraon, Tikri Kalan, Kapashera, and parts of Rajokri, Ghumanhera, Bamnoli and Bijwasan.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Agencies)

    Cong releases ‘PSI scam-related’ audio of BJP MLA, Bommai says will examine

    The state unit of Congress on Monday released a video allegedly involving a BJP MLA's purported conversation with a man in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the audio involving the BJP MLA will be examined and if something wrong was found, he would get it investigated, as reported by PTI. The statements come on the day the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature commenced.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out