India needs to be capable to enlighten the world, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bengaluru

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday laid stress on strengthening India’s capabilities and said the country can be a beacon for the world on the basis of its cultural attributes and abilities. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering after hoisting the national flag on Independence Day in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(ANI)

Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at Bengaluru on the 77th Independence Day and said protecting freedom is a continuous process.

He said the country needs to move forward and lead the world based on the messages derived from the Tricolour.

He cautioned people against forces that do not want India to make progress.

“India has to be capable to enlighten the world. There are forces at work who want to impede India’s progress. We need to be alert, cautious and work on the basis of the message given by the national flag and bring the nation together so that negative forces are not successful," he said.

The RSS chief said India can teach the world based on attributes of “knowledge, action, devotion, purity and prosperity”.

The event was organised by Samartha Bharat.

“We worship the Sun, hence we are called Bharat, in which Bha signifies Light. Surya Aradhana is a meaningful event on the occasion of Independence Day. Bharat attained independence to enlighten the world,” Mohan Bhagwat said.

He cited a Sanskrit verse in reference to “swatantra (independent)” and said to fulfil the country’s role in the world, there is a need to understand the significance of the national flag besides admiration for knowledge.

“We need to lead the life in the direction of Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya with sacrifice and continuous work which is signified by saffron on the top of the tri-colour. These need to be done by removing selfishness and work for everyone with purity, signified by white in the middle of the flag, as a result of saffron. When these are done, green characterizing the Sri Lakshmi will help attaining the abundance in intellectual, spiritual, exalted and selfless strength. These are the unceasing messages given by the national flag,” Mohan Bhagwat said, according to a press release.