Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / It’s a grand celebration every year: Ragini Dwivedi

It’s a grand celebration every year: Ragini Dwivedi

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 03:05 PM IST

Actor Ragini Dwivedi is looking forward to a fun Diwali, as she shops for the occasion at the Diwali fair in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

It’s a grand celebration every year: Ragini Dwivedi
ByAayushi Parekh

It’s all about good vibes

“When it comes to decor, I like placing idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi around my house. I light diyas with oil and hang lamps or lanterns to brighten the place up. I enjoy the colourful lamps more than the monochromatic ones, because I feel like they give out more positive vibes. Every year, I make a big rangoli outside my house,” she tells us.

Playing dress up

The 32-year-old, who loves hosting guests on the day, uses the festive season to dress up in her best. “I usually wear an elegant ghagra choli. This year, I’m planning to do a wardrobe change midway. I’ll start the day with a pastel-coloured saree. I think those are extremely trendy right now, colours like peach, pink and yellow, especially with floral prints. For the evening, I think I will wear a beautiful long anarkali.“

Accessorising on point

“When it comes to accessories, I’m an absolute sucker for junk jewellery. I love rustic earrings that are whimsical. I feel like abstract jewellery is the best thing one can buy, because it goes with anything, from Indian to western wear. You don’t need to spend more than 1,500 on any kind of junk jewellery. I want to try wearing nose rings this year. I’ve never really worn them, but I have this wish to play a gothic character for a film, where I get to wear a septum ring,” the Ragini IPS (2014) actor shares with us.

Feast with a twist

For food options, Dwivedi enjoys the best of both worlds. She says, “I am a Punjabi and being an army child, I have been around the country. During Diwali, we incorporate food from both North and South Indian cultures. However, this year, I really want to jump on the bandwagon of the fusion food trend and I am planning on making a kaju barfi cake for dessert.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP