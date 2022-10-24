It’s a grand celebration every year: Ragini Dwivedi

It’s all about good vibes

“When it comes to decor, I like placing idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi around my house. I light diyas with oil and hang lamps or lanterns to brighten the place up. I enjoy the colourful lamps more than the monochromatic ones, because I feel like they give out more positive vibes. Every year, I make a big rangoli outside my house,” she tells us.

Playing dress up

The 32-year-old, who loves hosting guests on the day, uses the festive season to dress up in her best. “I usually wear an elegant ghagra choli. This year, I’m planning to do a wardrobe change midway. I’ll start the day with a pastel-coloured saree. I think those are extremely trendy right now, colours like peach, pink and yellow, especially with floral prints. For the evening, I think I will wear a beautiful long anarkali.“

Accessorising on point

“When it comes to accessories, I’m an absolute sucker for junk jewellery. I love rustic earrings that are whimsical. I feel like abstract jewellery is the best thing one can buy, because it goes with anything, from Indian to western wear. You don’t need to spend more than ₹1,500 on any kind of junk jewellery. I want to try wearing nose rings this year. I’ve never really worn them, but I have this wish to play a gothic character for a film, where I get to wear a septum ring,” the Ragini IPS (2014) actor shares with us.

Feast with a twist

For food options, Dwivedi enjoys the best of both worlds. She says, “I am a Punjabi and being an army child, I have been around the country. During Diwali, we incorporate food from both North and South Indian cultures. However, this year, I really want to jump on the bandwagon of the fusion food trend and I am planning on making a kaju barfi cake for dessert.”